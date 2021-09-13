The association said with furlough ending in just a couple of weeks and the third and final strategic review of the UK’s international travel rules due on 1 October, it was vital to keep up the pressure on government to put the right framework in place to get people travelling, kick-start an industry-wide recovery and provide ongoing financial support.



Using the findings from its later member survey on the impact of the pandemic, Abta has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak and Shapps to highlight the "devastating impact" the UK’s travel rules have had on the travel industry’s ability to trade this summer.



It is calling for a "significant overhaul" of the traffic light regime "so businesses can trade their way out" of the Covid crisis, while also reiterating the need for tailored financial support to assist firms through winter.



At 2pm on Tuesday (14 September), Abta is asking members and other industry stakeholders to tweet the following messages, and to subsequently retweet industry colleagues to amplify the message and ensure it is shared more widely. Accompanying assets are available from abta.com/savefuturetravel.