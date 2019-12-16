Abta has vowed to work with the new government to further build confidence in the travel sector following the general election and ahead of a now increasingly likely Brexit on 31 January.
Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to a huge majority on Thursday (12 December). He is now expected to bring his Brexit withdrawal bill back before the Commons next week and has vowed to “get Brexit done” by 31 January.
It was a chastening evening for Labour, which lost nearly 60 seats, and the pro-remain Liberal Democrats, who lost one seat – that of leader Jo Swinson.
Labour campaigned on an offer of a confirmatory Brexit referendum, while the Lib Dems stood on the basis of a promise to cancel Brexit.
An Abta spokesperson said the election result would establish a new political landscape, affecting both members and the general travelling public. “Many issues have been raised and debated over the past six weeks, including the question of Brexit,” they said.
“The next government has an important role to play in providing the structures to enable our sector to prosper, whether that is establishing a flexible future trading relationship with the EU, working with our members to achieve climate change goals, or providing a taxation regime that allows the industry to thrive and make a positive social and financial contribution to the UK.
“Abta will represent the needs of our industry, and follow up on our priorities with the new government to build confidence in travel further.”