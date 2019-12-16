Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to a huge majority on Thursday (12 December). He is now expected to bring his Brexit withdrawal bill back before the Commons next week and has vowed to “get Brexit done” by 31 January.



It was a chastening evening for Labour, which lost nearly 60 seats, and the pro-remain Liberal Democrats, who lost one seat – that of leader Jo Swinson.



Labour campaigned on an offer of a confirmatory Brexit referendum, while the Lib Dems stood on the basis of a promise to cancel Brexit.