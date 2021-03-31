Abta chief Mark Tanzer said the government must turn its attentions again to tailored support for travel

Abta has branded the long-awaited findings of the Global Travel Taskforce and its framework for the resumption of international "ambitious but imperfect".

Chief executive Mark Tanzer said the association was buoyed by prospect of a 17 May restart for travel remaining on the table, subject to circumstances.



However, he said it was vital government addressed concerns over the cost of testing requirements for holidaymakers, and looked again at targeted financial support for travel.



"The travel industry now has a much-needed framework for the restart of international travel, and it is good to see government maintain its ambition for overseas travel to start from 17 May if the circumstances allow," said Tanzer.



"While the framework isn’t perfect, the requirement for a PCR test when you arrive back from a green list country could prove a cost-barrier for many people, we welcome the fact the government commits to engaging with industry on this issue."