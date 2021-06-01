Tanzer also called on the central authority to provide targeted grants for the sector

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said agents and operators will "breathe a sigh of relief" after the UK government extended the ban on property evictions - but will still be "gravely concerned" about their financial future.

He claims the industry has been "effectively shut down" and the government "needs to recognise" the "unique" situation facing travel agents and operators.

"These businesses are about to be asked to make a 10% contribution to wages of furloughed staff and pay a third of business rates, when it is government measures that are stopping them generating income," Tanzer added.

"The government needs to take action to stop more people losing their jobs and businesses going under, by keeping furlough and business rates costs as they are."

