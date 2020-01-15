The association (Abtot) is utilising the experience of its associates by hosting discussions on tricky travel industry topics with experts.

In the first session, its members can learn about complaints handling with Kim Daplyn, guest relations manager at Scott Dunn, and Matt Gatenby, senior partner at Travlaw.

The second session, to be held on 5 May, will be on health and safety with Colin McGregor, managing directer of Tranquilico.



"As Abtot membership grows we are continually looking at new opportunities to engage with Abtot members," said Richard Watson, managing director of Abtot.

"As we work with a number of experts in the industry, there was an opportunity to facilitate engagement between them and members, adding value to membership at the same time."