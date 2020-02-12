Chloe Haines, 26, of Loudwater, Bucks, became verbally abusive towards passengers and crew before trying to open the door said Essex Police, leaving the entire plane, including experienced crew, "in fear for their safety".



Her antics, which police and Jet2.com said owed to excessive drinking before the flight took off from Stansted on 22 June last year, resulted in the RAF scrambling two fighter jets to escort the aircraft back to the Essex airport.



Jet2.com chief executive Steve Heapy described the incident as "one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour" the airline had ever had to deal with.



Haines admitted two offences, one of assault on a member of Jet2.com cabin crew and another of recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, at a hearing at Chelmsford crown court on 23 December. She denied a charge of being drunk on an aircraft.



She was sentenced to two years imprisonment at the same court on Wednesday (12 February). She has also been banned from flying with Jet2.com for life, with the carrier stating the incident cost in the region of £86,000.