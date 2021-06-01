Accor says the partnership is an 'important statement' about its belief in the social and economical benefits of LGBT+ tourism

Accor says the partnership is an 'important statement' about its belief in the social and economical benefits of LGBT+ tourism

Hospitality group Accor has partnered with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) to ensure the industry is a "safe and inclusive space for all".

Accor said the partnership signalled the group’s values as an open and inclusive company to LGBT+ communities.

John Tanzella, president of the IGLTA, said the association has "long admired" Accor’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.

"Accor’s commitment to creating safe, welcoming experiences for LGBTQ+ travellers and to championing diversity within their team perfectly aligns with IGLTA’s mission and the work of our global partners."