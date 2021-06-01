Active Travel Group has reported an upturn in winter and domestic bookings as it prepares to make acquisitions.

The operator claims a “strong trading recovery” in the last quarter, driven by bookings for winter specialist Ski Solutions and heightened demand for trips in Scotland and England from domestic travellers with Wilderness Scotland and Cycling for Softies.

Active Travel Group said it was “seeking at least one acquisition this year”, with discussions underway.

‘With the support of our private equity shareholder Mobeus Equity Partners, our ambition is to make at least one further addition to the ATG family of brands this year,” said chief executive Craig Burton.

“We are particularly attracted to adventure and activity operators who are the absolute ‘best in class’ within their specialist niche.

“Our operating model allows like-minded owners and management teams to flourish independently, whilst leveraging the benefits of group support.”

Burton predicted a “V-shaped recovery” for the group over the next 12 months, driven initially by the resurgence of Ski Solutions, but accelerated in 2022 by the Wilderness and cycling brands attracting international markets.

Ski Solutions has reported “record-breaking” trading in the quarter ending 30 April, with new bookings up 17% on the comparable pre-Covid period in 2019.

“Demand for next winter amongst skiers and boarders, some of whom have missed two seasons on the slopes, is driving record levels of new bookings. Supply constraints on peak travel dates and across product types, such as catered chalets, have helped underpin the recent sales rush,” it added.