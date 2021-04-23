Adults wishing to sail onboard Disney Cruise Line’s Magic at Sea UK itineraries must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the line has confirmed.

Bookings for the summer voyages - departing from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tilbury - went on general sale Friday (30 April).

The line’s Disney Magic will sail mostly two and three-night voyages, as well as some four-night cruises, featuring “a treasure trove of activities” involving Mickey and Minnie Mouse and characters from Frozen and Marvel.

In an update to its protocols, Disney said it would implement “multiple layers of health and safety measures” including “full Covid-19 vaccination” for adults, Covid testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Disney Cruise Line president Thomas Mazloum said: “Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family."

The line announced on Thursday (29 April) that its newest ship, Disney Wish, will feature an onboard water ride which will “bring to life the adventures of ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’ animated shorts like never before".

The 4,000-guest vessel will launch in June 2022 with a season of three and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral.