The UK government announced on Friday (16 July) that travellers arriving in England from amber list France would still have to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status. This quarantine requirement was lifted for fully vaccinated travellers returning from other amber countries on Monday (19 July).

Advantage chief executive Lo Bue-Said told BBC Breakfast: “The biggest issue is the risk of change. It’s unfortunate what happened with France and that creates even more uncertainty.

“What we’ve seen is that passengers who had already booked to go to France, unless you booked in last 10 days, you were booking knowing you would have to isolate. But it does show you that things can change at the last minute.”

Lo Bue-Said called for “more stability” within the traffic light system and added: “We need a framework that does work”.

“The industry can’t keep surviving. We need testing to come down – we would really like to see if you’re coming back from a green country and you’re fully jabbed without the need to test also,” she said.

“Travel is still possible, it’s a bit different but it’s definitely possible.”