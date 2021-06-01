Julia Lo Bue-Said said she was “delighted” the meeting had been confirmed during the industry’s Travel Day of Action lobbying

Advantage Travel Partnership chief Julia Lo Bue-Said will meet transport secretary Grant Shapps early next month, with the consortium boss promising to make “a really strong case” for the travel sector as it pushes for greater government support.

Lo Bue-Said, who is a constituent of Welwyn Hatfield MP Shapps, said she was “delighted” the meeting had been confirmed on Wednesday (23 June) during the industry’s Travel Day of Action lobbying.

Speaking to TTG in Westminster, she said: “I’ll be talking to him about how the travel industry has been affected and what it’s meant for me personally as a constituent but also the broader industry and the issues we face.

“Clearly I’ll be making a really strong case but we’ve got a lot to happen between now and then, with the different policy and traffic light reviews.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to get our voice across and get my message across to him about where the industry is and the desperate help it needs.

“I like to hope he’ll be receptive and I’ll be doing everything – in the short time that I have with him – to get as many messages across as I possibly can.”

Lo Bue-Said said the Travel Day of Action – which saw hundreds of travel professionals take part in in-person lobbying events in London, Edinburgh and Belfast, as well as virtual activity - showed how the sector has “really come together to fight this cause”.