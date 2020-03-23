The #BucketListReboot campaign aims to help members interact with their clients using fun, aspirational and informative content.

It is being rolled out in phases - the first of which is a travel poll called ’Go or stay - have your say’ - and is particularly focused on families with children who are currently stuck at home.

This includes colouring-in sheets of destinations, landmarks, native animals and puzzles, and video posting and drawing challenges.

Advantage intends to curate the #BucketListReboot campaign though its existing @KeepTheWorldTravelling Instagram page.

This comes during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the UK is in lockdown and restrictions against travel are in place.