Advantage Travel Partnership has kick started a new campaign to help members inspire their clients during the coronavirus lockdown.
The #BucketListReboot campaign aims to help members interact with their clients using fun, aspirational and informative content.
It is being rolled out in phases - the first of which is a travel poll called ’Go or stay - have your say’ - and is particularly focused on families with children who are currently stuck at home.
This includes colouring-in sheets of destinations, landmarks, native animals and puzzles, and video posting and drawing challenges.
Advantage intends to curate the #BucketListReboot campaign though its existing @KeepTheWorldTravelling Instagram page.
This comes during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the UK is in lockdown and restrictions against travel are in place.
"It’s vitally important for members to remain in contact with all their clients, not just those whose existing bookings have been affected by the coronavirus," said David Forder, head of marketing at Advantage.
"The campaign will not only spread positivity to members and their clients to dream about future travel plans without using offer-led content, it will also assist us with broader consumer insight so that we can add value to our members in the future."
The next phase of the campaign, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks, will include destination marketing content, Zoom backgrounds, an infographic depicting the ‘day in the life of a refund’ and a mini partner marketing resource hub with supplier content.
This was all announced in Advantage’s daily video update on 16 April.