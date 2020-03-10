The 6pm Advantage Update is designed to distil the most relevant news of the day for members and those working in the travel industry in a digestible, friendly and reassuring context.

In the update released yesterday (17 March), chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said announced there will be no staff working in the office from tomorrow (19 March).

However, she stressed everyone is still working and available, using the same phone numbers, social media and email addresses.

“Please speak to us, keep those lines of communication open,” said Lo Bue-Said.

“It’s really important. We are speaking to every single member across the business right now so we are engaging, we are going to keep communicating and keep in contact.

“Anything you need, [let us know] anything we can do.”

She also encouraged non-members to get in touch.

Advantage is talking to bodies such as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Abta, the International Air Transport Association (Iata), and banks.

Lo Bue-Said also reminded members to reassess each day what agents can do to help their customers and their own mental health.





