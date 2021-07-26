The "Hello Suitcase" initiative aims to reassure Advantage members that "the best place for people to book is with a trusted travel agent, who can guide them through the new travel landscape, from testing needs to entry requirements".

The travel agent consortium will launch a "toolkit" which will include video and image content "to help boost member and clients’ confidence to sell and book holidays".

It will also feature a series of promotional offers for agents to use and information about suppliers’ flexible booking conditions.

Advantage’s Business Development Team will also provide a series of webinars to help members keep up to date with travel rules and restrictions.