The Advantage Travel Partnership has launched a new campaign aimed at supporting agents by giving them the confidence to sell holidays during a "continued period of uncertainty" amid travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
The "Hello Suitcase" initiative aims to reassure Advantage members that "the best place for people to book is with a trusted travel agent, who can guide them through the new travel landscape, from testing needs to entry requirements".
The travel agent consortium will launch a "toolkit" which will include video and image content "to help boost member and clients’ confidence to sell and book holidays".
It will also feature a series of promotional offers for agents to use and information about suppliers’ flexible booking conditions.
Advantage’s Business Development Team will also provide a series of webinars to help members keep up to date with travel rules and restrictions.
David Forder, head of marketing at Advantage Travel Partnership, said the campaign is focused on "showing agents and their customers that travel is back on the agenda".
"We hope that the range of resources that we have created will help to convey that message and support our members through this recovery phase," he continued.