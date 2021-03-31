The Advantage Travel Partnership has launched its "largest ever’ domestic travel campaign, urging agents to capitalise on demand for – and supply of – holidays at home and new "seacation" product.

Campaign materials will include a new digital UK Uncovered "bookazine"-style brochure, new email offers and templates, a rundown of the UK cruises available this summer, B2B email newsletters, and new social media materials and assets, including support from the consortium’s private members group.



"The campaign, comprising marketing assets and supplier information, will arm agents with the tools they need to take full advantage of the opportunity to book UK breaks, including domestic cruises," said Advantage.



More than 30 suppliers have signed up to offer supporting material and information; Advantage has also created a dedicated UK staycation hub on its members’ extranet to host marketing assets from various UK operators.



A UK supplier directory, meanwhile, will detail product ranges, trade contact details and offers, and there will be a dedicated resource for domestic cruise to help bring agents up to speed on selling so-called seacations confidently.



Advantage said it hoped the campaign would assist agents without the means to launch their own campaign owing the ongoing financial pressures arising from the Covid crisis; it said the campaign had been designed with a strong digital focus to ensure materials can be pushed out to existing and potential new clients quickly and in a cost-effective way.