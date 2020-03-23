In its daily update video on 1 April, leisure director Kelly Cookes announced the introduction of the new scheme.

Travel agencies around the UK have been forced to close their doors to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, and workers across numerous industries are now working from home.

Alongside wellness resources and tips on its intranet, Advantage has partnered with Life More Offline on the project.

Life More Offline was set up to provide digital detox retreats and teach people how to foster a healthy relationship with technology.

Founder of the start-up, Alex La Via, will be giving a webinar for Advantage members on 7 April at 12.30pm.

"We are now almost half way through this three-week lockdown period and we know it’s an extremely stressful time for you as business owners and employees," said Cookes.

"But it’s also an extremely stressful time for you personally."

Advantage are publishing a daily video update to distil the most relevant news into a digestible, friendly and reassuring context.