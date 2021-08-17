The travel agent consortium group has seen particular growth in conversions of Advantage Managed Services (AMS) and home working members.

In addition to services available to Advantage members, such as market commercial terms, marketing support and a programme of engagement events, members have also benefited from increased support related to navigating their businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Advantage member Natasha Mouscos said the Advantage team has been "very supportive".

"We are already seeing the commercial benefits to joining and the security of operating within a consortium is great for us," she added.

Kelly Cookes, leisure director for the Advantage Travel Partnership, said the group has seen a specific increase in enquiries and conversions of AMS members.

"Our AMS product is unique in the market-place with all customer monies protected in trust and a franchise ATOL option," she added.

"Our trust facility provides an additional level of security not only for our members but also for customers. This has been an incredibly tough year and throughout we have tried to adapt our services to best support our members and hopefully get them through the tough times and into a period of recovery."