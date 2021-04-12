The event had been due to be held in Madeira (Credit: Stephen Lammens / Unsplash)

The event had been due to be held in Madeira (Credit: Stephen Lammens / Unsplash)

The Advantage Travel Partnership has postponed its spring conference, which had been due to be held in Madeira over 21-24 May.

It is the second time Advantage has had to push back the event, due to be held at the Savoy Palace Hotel, owing to the Covid crisis.



The event will now be held from 29 April to 2 May 2022 at the same venue.



"While we are very disappointed we have to cancel our event for the second year in a row, we feel the current uncertainties around vaccine passports, testing requirements and restrictions means we simply do not have a choice," said Advantage in a statement.



"We remain committed to bringing back our event in 2022 at the same location with top-quality content, fantastic speakers and lots of great networking opportunities for our delegates."