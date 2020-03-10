In a video update released today (18 March), chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said announced there will be no staff working in the office from tomorrow (19 March).

However, she stressed everyone is still working and available, using the same phone numbers, social media and email addresses.

"Please speak to us, keep those lines of communication open," said Lo Bue-Said.

"It’s really important. We are speaking to every single member across the business right now so we are engaging, we are going to keep communicating and keep in contact.

"Anything you need, [let us know] anything we can do."

She also encouraged non-members to get in touch.

Advantage has committed to providing its members with a daily update on the rapidly evolving Covid-19 outbreak and is talking to bodies such as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Abta, the International Air Transport Association (Iata), and banks.

Lo Bue-Said also reminded members to reassess each day what agents can do to help their customers and their own mental health.