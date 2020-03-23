In its daily update to members on 31 March, head of Advantage Holidays Lee Ainsworth said the Covid-19 lockdown is contributing to pent-up demand for trips.

“I have seen an interesting little trend,” said Ainsworth. “We are starting to see bookings come through for winter 2020 into 2021 – we are starting to see the winter business come through.

“This is encouraging, it just goes to show that customers are still thinking ahead for travel, although at the moment that may be relatively low numbers for everyone.”

He highlighted the “fantastic” prices currently available for the winter season.

This comes as Advantage temporarily cuts eight members of staff from its call centre team.