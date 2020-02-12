It follows the appointment of Thomas Cook and Freedom Travel Group stalwart Kelly Cookes as leisure director last October, who has been tasked with driving Advantage’s leisure strategy.



"I’m pleased we have some exciting developments in the leisure arena here at Advantage," said Cookes. "I believe it is vital we have the right roles in place to support our members and deliver on our vision.



"I would like to say congratulations to Kerri, [and] I am confident in the strength of our partnerships team led by John Sullivan so we can continue to deliver best-in-class commercials across the industry.”



Advantage added its new-look partnerships team would allow it to deliver "best-in-class" commercial agreements, supported by the "size and scale" of the consortium.