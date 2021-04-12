The Advantage Travel Partnership has partnered with Randox Health to allow members to offer clients discounted PCR tests for Covid-19.

The deal will allow Advantage members to provide clients tests for £60 instead of £120.



Under the government’s new traffic light system, set to govern the resumption of international travel, those arriving from "green list" countries will have to take a PCR test within two days of returning to the UK.



Until recently, test prices have run to upwards of £100 each, but the deal with Randox comes amid efforts to make the cost of travel during the Covid era more affordable.



On Thursday (22 April), the government’s transport committee said the Global Travel Taskforce’s recommendation to require a PCR test upon return, even from green destinations, could add £500 onto the cost of a holiday for a typical family of four, pricing many out of leisure travel.



Prime minister Boris Johnson, transport secretary Grant Shapps and aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts have all pledged to take steps to reduce the cost of testing, possibly by waiving VAT.



Randox last week announced it would halve the cost of PCR tests to those booking with select partners.