Advantage's Kelly Cookes said it was vital people were able to start dreaming of travel again

The Advantage Travel Partnership has launched a new campaign designed to help its members get ready for the post-Covid booking landscape and the new challenges selling travel will involve.

Starting next week, the campaign will involve agents contacting their loyal customers to remind them of the skills and experience their teams possess to help them navigate Covid-era travel.



Key to their message will be outlining the flexible booking options available through reputable travel providers, operators and cruise lines, whose trips bake in free financial protection.



Advantage is also teaming up with some of its key partners to host a series of webinars to ensure agents have the latest information on their flexible booking options and policies.



“Gone are the days when agents just helped customers to choose between Greece or Grenada," said Advantage leisure director Kelly Cookes. "The service agents provide in the pandemic world is so much more complex.



"Our members have a duty of care to their clients and on top of providing inspiration about a destination, they are fully equipped to provide vital information on entry requirements, Covid-19 valid insurance options, testing logistics and airport protocols."



The campaign will also emphasise that despite the current illegality of leisure travel, booking future leisure travel is not – and should be encouraged for all the mental health benefits having a holiday to look forward to brings.



“A vital part of the role of the agent is to take a client through the flexible options and booking conditions available to them," said Cookies. "It’s important to remember that booking a holiday is not illegal.



"Booking a holiday is actually very relevant to our mental health. We need to be able to dream of travel even if we currently we cannot leave home. One day, we will be able to swap our home lounge for an airport lounge, so why not book a flexible package now.”