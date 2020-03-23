Search TTG
Advantage Travel Partnership 2020 conference postponed
07 Apr 2020
by James Chapple
The 2020 Advantage Travel Partnership conference has been postponed.
The conference had been due to be held in Madeira
More to follow.
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
