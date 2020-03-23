The Advantage Update, which is released each day at 6pm, is designed to distil important news in a digestible, friendly and reassuring context.

In the video for 6 April, Advantage’s head of business development David Moon said the whole industry has been "overwhelmed" during the pandemic.

"I think everybody is feeling the squeeze when it comes to maintaining the sort of service levels that they would normally have expected," said Moon.

He said members are asking about the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, and clarified that anyone who employees staff is eligible, not just limited companies.

Workers can be furloughed multiple times, Moon added, but highlighted there are still unanswered questions around annual leave.

He also encouraged all businesses to make cash-flow forecasts, including small firms which may not create them as standard practice.

"It will help identify any specific cash issues that may crop up in the future," said Moon. "The quicker you know about where those challenges lie, the quicker you can set about trying to offset those where possible."