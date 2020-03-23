Rachel McGuinness, chief vitality officer at Wake Up With Zest, presented a video update for Advantage on 15 April.

Presenting the webinar, Sonia Michaels, head of business travel services and events at Advantage, said: "The current situation is causing a number of people a lot of stress and anxiety and that’s totally understandable given what’s going on."

Highlighting the important role sleep plays in hormone regulation, cell repair, and blood pressure, metabolism and digestion control, McGuinness gave listeners a few tips to improving their rest during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She advised agents to turn off technology, wind down in a dimly lit room, avoid the news before bed and stick to a routine - even at weekends.

McGuinness also suggested cutting down on alcohol, which is a diuretic and dehydrating, and caffeine.

"If you can’t get to sleep, stop thinking about going to sleep because it won’t happen," said McGuinness.

"You need to distract your mind and relax your body."

She later added: "Your sleep is vital for your health, look after it and it will look after you."