Adventure specialist operator Travel the Unknown has ceased trading, citing the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the firm’s ability to continue operating.
Directors Rahul Aggarwal and David McGuinness, along with senior sales specialist Sunita Ramanand, confirmed the decision in a heartfelt statement issued last week.
"Sadly, Covid-19 has brought our business to an abrupt halt," they said, adding the effects of a lack of new bookings and departures over the past 18 months had been compounded by complex supply chain issues and an "extremely challenging business environment for travel companies".
The CAA confirmed the London-based firm’s failure on Thursday (12 August), which traded under Travel the Unknown and Trip Feast. No further bookings will be taken and all trips have been cancelled.
It is expected the firm will formally enter liquidation on or before 1 September, with insolvency practitioners Herron Fisher appointed to oversee the process. All affected customers were due to have been contacted by last Friday (13 August) with details of how to claim for any monies owed, as well as any details relating to Atol and other protections or insurance.
"From all of us at Travel The Unknown, we would like to thank all of our customers for their business over the years and for giving us the opportunity to be involved in something which hopefully gave you many happy memories as they did us," said Aggurwal, McGuinness and Ramanand.
"We would also like to say a huge thank you to our partners who have worked with us in providing the experiences which brought so many smiles and fulfilled so many travel aspirations.
"While we did our best to help as many of you travel virtually while borders were closed, sadly, Covid-19 has brought our business to an abrupt halt. The duration of the pandemic to date, as well as the uncertain forecast in regard to international travel, has led to this very difficult decision."
They added: "We are grateful to those clients who chose to postpone their trips and are sorry to those of you whose trips we could not fulfil. However, due to the lack of bookings and departures over the past 18 months and a gradually worsening financial position, combined with working in a complex supply chain and an extremely challenging business environment for travel companies, we were sadly left with no choice.
"We wish you all the best for the future and many happy travels into the Unknown when the time allows again."