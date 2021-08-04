Directors Rahul Aggarwal and David McGuinness, along with senior sales specialist Sunita Ramanand, confirmed the decision in a heartfelt statement issued last week.



"Sadly, Covid-19 has brought our business to an abrupt halt," they said, adding the effects of a lack of new bookings and departures over the past 18 months had been compounded by complex supply chain issues and an "extremely challenging business environment for travel companies".



The CAA confirmed the London-based firm’s failure on Thursday (12 August), which traded under Travel the Unknown and Trip Feast. No further bookings will be taken and all trips have been cancelled.



It is expected the firm will formally enter liquidation on or before 1 September, with insolvency practitioners Herron Fisher appointed to oversee the process. All affected customers were due to have been contacted by last Friday (13 August) with details of how to claim for any monies owed, as well as any details relating to Atol and other protections or insurance.