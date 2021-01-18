Adventure specialist Tucan Travel has ceased trading, citing the effects of the Covid crisis and there being no realistic prospect of a return to "normal" international leisure travel until 2022.

Gareth Prince, Mark Malone and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor have been appointed joint administrators, with the company expected to be placed formally in administration on 16 February.



All outstanding trips have been cancelled, and no further bookings will be taken.

All customers with Tucan bookings will be contacted by email by 5 February with details of how they can make claims for any monies paid to Tucan.



Tucan’s Australian entity has also been placed in voluntary administration, with Andrew Barnden or Rodgers Reidy in Sydney appointed administrator.

Customers have been advised to review their confirmation email and travel itinerary to establish whether they are due to travel with the company’s UK entity or the Australian subsidiary.

Tucan specialised in small group tours, operating group itineraries in the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe. It also ran a tailor-made operation, offering bespoke tours to Latin America and Asia.



The company operated group itineraries in the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe as well as a tailor-made department, offering bespoke tours in Latin America and Asia.

Abtot has confirmed a claims portal will open on Monday (8 February). "We are sorry to confirm that Tucan Limited trading under the following name Tucan Travel has ceased trading on 2 February 2021," said Abtot.



"If you have booked a holiday with Tucan Limited t/as Tucan Travel, we regret that all bookings will be cancelled. The claims portal will be open to lodge a claim on Monday 8 February 2021."