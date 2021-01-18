Climate emergency, the post-Covid world and the role of tourist boards in the recovery are on the agenda at this week’s Virtual Adventure Travel Networking conference.

Speakers at the online event include Milena Nikolova, an expert in behavioural economics for tourism and sustainability, who will discuss what changes businesses need to welcome the adventure traveller in 2021/22.

The conference also includes a panel discussion with the founders of Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency and Animondial, plus Prue Stone from Explore! and Chris Haslam from The Times. They will discuss responsible tourism policies.

The event is on Friday 5 February, 12:00-17:00, and features a marketing hub with Travel Marketing Systems and Wild Dog Design plus a session with Ariella Kageruka from the Rwanda Development Board.

In addition, Derek Moore, Aito vice chairman, will take part in a discussion on how adventure tourism goes forward.

Tickets are £30.

TTG is trade media partner to Adventure Travel Networking.