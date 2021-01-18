Travel firms have been urged to create their own climate action plans

Travel companies have been urged to create their own climate action plans to show their commitment to sustainable tourism.

Alex Narracott, founder of Much Better Adventures and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, made the plea during the online Adventure Travel Networking Conference.

Narracott said the industry “needed to step up” in the battle over climate change - so far there have been 180 signatories to Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency’s pledge, in which organisations promise to publish a “transparent climate action plan”.

“It should be standard practice for every travel business to have a climate action plan and that should be published,” he added. “We are looking for new signatories to make that commitment.”

Narracott said Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency was currently working on a series of climate action blueprints that will be presented at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.