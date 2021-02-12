Adventure travellers have funds and are keen to holiday, but three big barriers remain to their spending, research has found.

A survey by Aito and Spike Insights found 84% of those who had previously booked with an adventure travel company said they had not been financially affected by the pandemic, with the majority saying they would travel “once I feel the time is right”.

However, the “big three”’ barriers – being vaccinated, low infection rates and Covid-valid insurance – remain.

The findings were revealed to the inaugural virtual Adventure Travel Networking conference and marketplace.

ATN founder and director Pru Goudie said: “Get these three things in place and we could see the opening of the floodgates.”



Spike Insights also found 70% planned to travel with companies they trusted and 91% were likely to book again with the brand that sent them the survey. Nearly all respondents – 94% – said they would spend the same or more when they travelled again.

Spike Insights concluded: “The market for your type of holidays is resilient.”

