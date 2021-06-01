A number of Aer Lingus Regional flights have been cancelled as a result of the failure

Stobart Air, which operates a number of regional flights on behalf of Aer Lingus, has ceased trading and will be liquidated.

Flights from Dublin to Kerry, Donegal, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newquay have been cancelled, as well as routes from Belfast to Edinburgh, Exeter, East Midlands, Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.

Aer Lingus confirmed it had been notified of Stobart’s plans to call in a liquidator late on Friday evening (11 June).

"As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled," said the carrier.

According to Aer Lingus, Stobart Air cited the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic for its troubles, resulting in "almost no flying" since March 2020.

"Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator," added Aer Lingus. It also apologised to passengers affected by any cancellations of flights operated by Stobart Air at short notice.

Aer Lingus is contacting customers to advise them of their refund and rebooking options.

Customers booked on flights operated by Stobart are advised not to come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updates.