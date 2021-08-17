The carrier had been due to start non-stop flights from the north-west airport to New York JFK and Orlando from 29 July. The date was then pushed back until 30 September and has now been delayed until the end of the year.

The carrier said: “Aer Lingus is to retime the start of its scheduled Manchester to New York JFK and Manchester to Orlando services due to continuing restrictions on travel into the USA. The New York JFK service will now commence on 1st December and the Orlando service will commence on 11th December.



“Aer Lingus remains fully committed to its services from Manchester airport and its new non-stop Manchester to Barbados service, with three flights a week, will commence as planned on 20th October.”

The carrier said clients were being contacted directly to offer either a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10% off for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.

The airline’s decision to postpone follows indications the US could keep its ban on UK travellers in place until after Thanksgiving on 25 November.