The Irish carrier set up Aer Lingus (UK) in order to obtain a UK Air Operator Certificate to permit it to fly non-stop from England to the US.

The CAA has confirmed it has now granted the licence. US authorities gave a tentative approval to the venture in March subject to the CAA’s blessing, meaning the way is now clear for the airline to begin services.

The CAA’s decision came nearly two weeks after Aer Lingus had originally been due to start flying from Manchester on 29 July.

In a statement in mid-June, Aer Lingus said it was postponing the launch of New York JFK and Orlando services until 30 September due to the pandemic.

Aer Lingus hopes to fill a gap left at Manchester by Thomas Cook Airlines, which previously served both these routes. The Irish airline will also fly Manchester-Barbados from 20 October.