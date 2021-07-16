Ireland is the first country in Europe where fully vaccinated British adults can visit without taking a Covid-19 test when entering or leaving. There is also no requirement to self-isolate if fully vaccinated.



Aer Lingus is now operating 109 weekly scheduled services between the Republic and the UK.

From Heathrow, there are 29 flights a week to Dublin, 19 to Belfast City and 10 to Cork. At Manchester, there are 11 a week to Dublin and seven to Belfast City. Birmingham offers 11 a week to Dublin and seven to Belfast City.

Peter O’Neill, Aer Lingus chief operations officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome our British customers back on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, reconnecting friends and families that have been kept apart for too long.



“Thanks to the air filtration systems on board all of our aircraft, and how they manage air flow, it has been proven that the only other indoor environment with comparable air-quality is an operating theatre.”

Upon arrival in Ireland, British visitors need to show proof of full vaccination, such as their NHS App Covid Pass, a vaccination status letter or their NHS vaccine card.



Children under 12 travelling with vaccinated parents or guardians will not need to take a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland. However, children aged 12 to 17 and not fully vaccinated will need to show a negative PCR test result on arrival in Ireland, even when travelling with fully vaccinated parents/ guardians.

Those without proof of vaccination will need to show evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arriving and quarantine for 14 days, or for five days if they prove negative with a second PCR test on day five.