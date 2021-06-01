Aer Lingus will use jets to replace Stobart's propeller fleet

Aer Lingus will use jets to replace Stobart's propeller fleet

Aer Lingus and British Airways have stepped in to take over some services of collapsed regional carrier Stobart Air – but six routes are left without a replacement.

Stobart Air flew as Aer Lingus Regional and Aer Lingus mainline will now operate the collapsed carrier’s routes from Belfast City to Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham as well as Dublin to Edinburgh and Manchester. All will run daily.

Stobart also operated Belfast City to Exeter and Leeds Bradford. British Airways City Flyer will operate these services until 18 June.

Aer Lingus said: “All impacted customers are being directly contacted and offered details of an alternative flight where feasible. All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.”

The failure leaves services including Dublin-Newquay still to be replaced.

Aer Lingus said: “Alternative operations for the outstanding routes are still being determined.”