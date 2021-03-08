Aer Lingus has begun recruiting staff for its new Manchester transatlantic services – which may include a route to Antigua.

The airline has started advertising for cabin crew for its new UK base, which will open this summer. The carrier has put a 2 April closing date on applications and specified applicants must have previous experience, meaning it is likely to attract many former Thomas Cook Airlines employees.

Aer Lingus registered a UK subsidiary in December in order to launch services to the US. Documents filed with the US Department of Transportation show it intends to fly to New York JFK, Orlando and offer a summer-only service to Boston.

The airline plans to station four long-haul aircraft at Manchester and compete with Virgin Atlantic, which has the bulk of the US market from the airport. Aer Lingus has applied to put the BA code on its flights, allowing it to sell them through British Airways.

Aer Lingus is also in discussions to launch Caribbean services from Manchester. Antigua’s Daily Observer quotes the island’s minister of tourism Charles Fernandez as saying the airline had approached him in February.

He told the newspaper: “Aer Lingus contacted us and they want to fly to the Caribbean, so they will be offering a flight – Dublin, Manchester, Antigua. Of course, this is important for us because it will open up the northern part of England.”

Aer Lingus has been approached for a comment.