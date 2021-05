Aer Lingus Regional has added Glasgow to it Belfast City route network

Aer Lingus Regional will launch flights from Belfast City airport to Glasgow in July.

The route will operate daily from 1 July, with 11 flights a week, rising to 19 in August.



It boosts Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional’s network at Belfast City to 10 routes.



This includes recently announced new routes to Cardiff and Newquay, starting 28 June.



Belfast-Glasgow flights will be operated by Stobart Air using ATR82-600 aircraft, with fares from £29.99.