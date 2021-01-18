A new trade hub has been launched to give agents insight, inspiration and practical advice about travel to Africa.

The Africa Hub is the result of efforts driven by Africa representation company, Small World Marketing, and is designed as a “one-stop, impartial, authoritative resource for everyone selling Africa”, whether a specialist and generalist.

Partnering with experts for each destination and providing practical information such as fact files and maps, the site also contains a range of webinar presentations. It will launch with six countries (Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Madagascar), and hopes to have most of eastern and southern Africa live by the spring.

Small World Marketing said it had been hosting client webinars for more than 10 years but found even more of a trade following during 2020, building 2,000 new trade contacts, many of whom were not Africa specialists.