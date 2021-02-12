Agencies in Scotland could reopen in late-April under the Scottish government's latest Covid roadmap

Travel agencies in Scotland could be permitted to reopen in late-April, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Sturgeon said the Scottish government was targeting a "significant reopening" of Scotland’s economy in the last week of April.



This, she said on Tuesday (23 February), would likely include non-essential retail premises.



The government hopes to lift the country’s current stay at home order from 5 April, with the nation then returning to levelled restrictions – starting at level three.



"This could mean that from the last week of April, we would expect to see phased but significant re-pening of the economy, including non-essential retail," said the Scottish government.