Sam Smith Travel, based in Cowbridge, South Wales, ceased trading as an Atol holder earlier this week. As well as a high street agency, the company also operated several specialist tour operators, including Strachan Sports Travel, which organised trips to see the Lions.

Sam Smith, who has been working in the travel industry for more than 50 years, told TTG the decision to put the company into voluntary liquidation was taken partly because of the impact of Covid-19 but also because of the South African government’s decision not to allow clients to follow the Lions rugby team this summer.

“We had a big programme with the British and Irish Lions and had the potential of a fairly large amount of money coming in,” explained Smith. “But the South African government would not allow the supporters to go.”

The company, which also holds an Abta bond, had around 145 people due to travel to South Africa for the Lions tour who will now be refunded through the Atol scheme.