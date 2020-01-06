Summer Takeover, which offers a range of "working package holidays" told The Guardian it will no longer send any clients to work in the resort in light of the international controversy.

There have been calls for a complete boycott of Cyprus after the 19-year-old told local authorities she was gang raped by 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Pambos Napa Rocks.

However, she later retracted her statement and was arrested for causing public mischief, but the teenager said Cypriot police forced her to sign a false confession.

The Foreign Office has described her conviction as "deeply distressing" and pledged to raise the issue with Cypriot authorities. Her mother has backed calls for the boycott.

Cyprus’s Ministry of Tourism has so far declined to comment on the matter.