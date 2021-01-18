TTG’s third Digital Destinations Festival will feature a seminar and agent training with six tourist board partners
The two-day event packed with online learning opportunities will run from 11-12 February 2021, building on the success of TTG’s two previous Digital Destination Festivals that took place in 2020.
It will kick off with an afternoon seminar covering the latest travel trends, hosted by TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber.
Where to first? The destinations making a comeback will see Four Communications’ head of sales and marketing (travel) Rob Wilson present on a Four Travel Insights survey looking at the destination trends in consumer search interests.
The second session of the seminar, Current booking trends: what do they show?, will invite Nick Hughes, sales director tour operations B2B Europe at Gold Medal; Sarah Weetman, head of sales at Travelsphere and Just You; and Thomas Morgan, head of agency sales UK and Ireland at Riviera Travel to discuss the customer enquiries and booking trends they’re seeing on the ground so far this year.
The third and final session of the seminar will see all four speakers from the afternoon join a live Q&A to answer questions from the audience.
Agent training will take place on the second day of the festival and be hosted by the event’s six destination partners: Austria, Brand USA, Israel Government Tourist Office, the Philippine Department of Tourism, Visit Tampa Bay and Tenerife.
“We know many travel professionals are looking to use this quieter booking period to improve their destination knowledge and connect with trade partners during virtual events,” said TTG’s editor Sophie Griffiths.
“This is why we have returned with a host of new tourist boards, and we’re really excited to be able to provide this platform for learning and support for travel professionals as they endeavour to rebuild their businesses in 2021.”
The TTG Digital Destinations Festival is free to attend; travel agents and tour operators who would like to take part must pre-register at ttgmedia.com/destfest.