The two-day event packed with online learning opportunities will run from 11-12 February 2021, building on the success of TTG’s two previous Digital Destination Festivals that took place in 2020.

It will kick off with an afternoon seminar covering the latest travel trends, hosted by TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber.

Where to first? The destinations making a comeback will see Four Communications’ head of sales and marketing (travel) Rob Wilson present on a Four Travel Insights survey looking at the destination trends in consumer search interests.