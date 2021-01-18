An agent has made the “tough” decision not to take any more bookings for departures before September due to the ongoing uncertainty created by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Kate Holroyd, owner of Strawberry Holidays, said she had decided not to take any more enquiries and bookings for departures before 1 September to help the “longevity” of the business, even though it would lead to her losing out in the short term.

“I specialise in Disneyland and cruise and there’s just so much uncertainty with the reopening of the French park being pushed back and Florida looking unlikely too,” she told TTG.

Holroyd said she already had “a lot of people” booked for summer 2021, including those who had moved their bookings from last year.

But she did not want to face the possibility of dealing with even more cancellations and lost commission by continuing to take bookings for this summer. Although she added she “gave herself permission to go back” on that decision in the coming months.