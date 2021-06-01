Slater said he was 'fed-up' with his MP's apparent lack of interest on issues around international travel

An agent in Macclesfield is thinking about running as a parliamentary candidate for the town after becoming tired of his local MPs failure to get back to him in a meaningful way on the issues that continue to almost entirely prevent agents from trading normally.

Henbury Travel owner Richard Slater said he had repeatedly written to his local MP David Rutley on the issue, only to receive the same "generic" reply several times.

"When I write, I get a standard letter back that doesn’t actually answer any of my questions," Slater told TTG.

"It gets me quite annoyed. I’ve seen loads of letters from other locals who have written to him who have all received the same response, with the exact same wording. Absolutely identical."

Slater, who is also the north west regional chair for Abta and has previously considering standing for his local council, called on the government to implement a "slow and cautious" return to overseas tourism.

"We don’t want the whole world to reopen immediately, not until it is safe to do so, we just want it gradual and cautious – albeit not too cautious," said Slater.

"I’m not saying we want to immediately go everywhere. What I am saying is give us parts of the Mediterranean, for example, and see how that goes, and then go from there."