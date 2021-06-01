Slater said he was 'fed-up' with his MP's lack of interest on issues around international travel

An in Macclesfield agent is contemplating running for parliament after months of frustration over the UK government’s approach to restarting international leisure travel.

Henbury Travel owner Richard Slater said he had written "two dozen" letters to his local MP David Rutley, but had received the same "generic" several times.

"When I write to him, I get a standard letter back that doesn’t actually answer any of my questions," Slater told TTG. "It seems he is just towing the party line.

"It makes me quite annoyed. I’ve seen loads of letters from other locals who have written to him and they all received the same response, with the exact same wording. Absolutely identical."

Slater, who is also the north west regional chair for Abta, called on the government to implement a "slow and cautious" return to overseas tourism.

"We don’t want the whole world to reopen immediately, not until it is safe to do so, we just want it gradual and cautious – albeit not too cautious," said Slater.

"I’m not saying we want to immediately go everywhere. What I am saying is give us parts of the Mediterranean, for example, and see how that goes, and then go from there."