Travel Village Group’s Phil Nuttall has posted a video reassuring customers that the agency “has your back” following comments made by transport secretary Grant Shapps about not booking holidays.

Shapps caused outrage across the industry with his comments on Wednesday (10 February) that people should not currently be booking holidays.

Nuttall said in the video posted on LinkedIn: “If we stick to the rules, we’ll have a great summer. We’re not stupid we know now is not the right time to travel, we just can’t make things worse.

“We’re 11 months in, we need a way out. We need something to look forward to. I reserve the right to spend my time helping you book your next holiday. We have your back.

“This ignorance by a senior minister making crass comments against an industry that cares flies in the face of the flexibility and policies in place to protect travellers from potential nightmares.

“Despite all the threats we’ll take our chance, we will survive and when it’s safe I’m sure we’ll be flying you out to the Med.”