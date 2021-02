Mia Walmsley and Kate Holroyd launched their Beyond the Bookings planner in January

Mia Walmsley and Kate Holroyd launched their Beyond the Bookings planner in January

A travel agent duo have raised £450 for a mental health charity through sales of their trade marketing planner.

Homeworker Kate Holroyd, owner of Strawberry Holidays, and Mia Walmsley, founder of Footprint Travel in Prestwich, launched Beyond the Bookings in January to help agents stand out from the crowd in 2021 and win back vital business lost during the pandemic.