Not Just Travel's Paula Warden worked with Travelpack to secure the deal

Paula Warden, a Not Just Travel franchisee, negotiated a Cancun wedding for a party of 40 with the help of Travelpack reservations agent Faisal Farooq.

“There were times when I felt I had a new member of my family,” she said. “We were talking at 10pm and then again at 6am.”

Warden, who specialises in weddings abroad, said the booking, for May 2022, had proved testing, with the bride using numerous websites to source prices.

“She was trying to push us further and further down,” said Warden. “We got the best possible rate, but every time we thought we had cracked it, she came back with a curveball.”

The deal came down to a final request for resort credits for each party member, which led Travelpack to go direct to the hotel to negotiate successfully and secure the booking.

“The customer got the best price. Faisal was as determined as I was to get the booking and make sure we didn’t lose out on the commission. I think the sheer service the client received and the communication and the options were probably what sold it.”

Warden said she had first dealt with Farooq when he was at Thomas Cook.

“Faisal is completely 100% dedicated to supporting his clients. He looked at every angle, I don’t think if I had gone anywhere else I’d have got the booking.”