White’s Travel director Mel White managed to obtain an NHS Covid letter at the last minute ahead of a client's trip

An independent agent says she has "proved the worth" of booking with a travel professional after helping a client obtain an NHS Covid letter ahead of their imminent trip to Malta.

Mel White, director of White’s Travel in Ellerker, East Yorkshire, was faced with a confused customer when the Maltese government suddenly announced it would only accept the NHS Covid letter as proof of vaccination, after previously stating the NHS app would be permitted.

Maltese authorities have reportedly since clarified their decision and are seemingly set to allow the NHS app.

White’s client, who is set to fly to Malta on Saturday (3 July), had only three days to source the crucial document.

"I texted my client last night (Tuesday, 29 June) to tell him to ring 119 this morning," she said.

"He was told they will get a letter to him, but it would take up to five days. Of course that wasn’t good enough as he’s travelling on Saturday."

"So I told him to come into the office this morning (Wednesday, 30 June) and we ran 119 together and we were told he could use the NHS app to get into any European country - which of course isn’t true."

Even though the duo were assured the letter was "likely" to arrive before Saturday, White advised her client to visit his GP surgery to see if they could help.